Grand jury resumes

MOUNT VERNON — After previously being postponed, the Knox County grand jury resumed Monday in the Memorial Building ballroom where the space was large enough to comply with COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

The grand jury indicted two men on felony domestic violence charges and two co-defendants on charges of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle, among others.

Allan Simones, 38, Fredericktown, was indicted on fourth-degree felony domestic violence, as well as felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

Simones reportedly assaulted his mother March 15, breaking a bone in her back. The victim received medical treatment for the serious physical harm and may need continuous treatment in the future due to the injury, said Prosecuting Attorney Chip McConville.

In addition to the felony charges, Simones may be ordered to pay restitution for the victim’s medical expense if convicted, according to McConville.

Simones has a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction in Mount Vernon Municipal Court and was serving his two-year community control sentence when he allegedly committed the new offense, according to court records.

Simones is currently held at the Knox County Jail.

Ryan Cooper, 42, Gambier, was charged with two counts of domestic violence, fourth-degree felonies, after he reportedly assaulted his parents.

Law enforcement was alerted March 26 by multiple 911 calls reporting the incident.

According to the 911 calls, Cooper initiated the first call, reporting his location and yelling for the dispatcher to “come get me.”

Dispatch called back after Cooper hung up.

In a series of follow-up calls, Cooper threatened to harm his parents and repeatedly yelled for dispatch to come get him and “help me stay the (expletive) away,” claiming that he had been drinking and smoking and was “flipping out.”

Cooper’s parent also called 911, reporting that Cooper had threatened them and “knocked us around.”

When law enforcement arrived, there was a fire and a gas can in the front yard, according to McConville.

Cooper has a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction in Muskingum County Municipal Court, making the new domestic violence charge a felony offense.

Also, March 26, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a non-emergency call reporting two suspicious persons at a Millersburg Road residence in Gambier.

The caller was a neighbor who knew the resident of the property was out of town and had told them that nobody should be coming in and out of the house, McConville said.

When officers arrived, Keith Tarman, 31, Coshocton, and Everett Baughman, 36, Mount Vernon, were strapping a 1981 red Honda motorcycle to the back of a pickup truck. The motorcycle was taken from inside of the residence, according to McConville.

Further investigation found other items — a DVD player, TV, cellphone, and trail camera, among others — inside the pickup truck, also taken from the residence, McConville said.

Baughman was charged with burglary, a third-degree felony, grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Tarman was charged with burglary, a third-degree felony, grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, as well as falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor.

McConville said Tarman was on parole in Coshocton County and tried to convince the officers that he was someone else, leading to the falsification charge.

Other indictments issued by the grand jury were: Brandon Chaffin, 28, Mount Vernon, with two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third-degree felonies, aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, possession of heroin, a second-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; Ronald Dumont, 56, Mount Vernon, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, third-degree felonies; Timothy Carper, 23, Mount Vernon, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; Shad Lynds, 47, Mount Vernon, aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; Joseph Gibson, 34, Mount Vernon, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs committed in the vicinity of a school, third-degree felonies; Tara Huff, 29, Mount Vernon, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony.