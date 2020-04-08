FREDERICKTOWN — Gordon “Dean” Rinehart, 66, of Fredericktown, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born Aug. 24, 1953, in Mount Vernon, the son of Lester and Doris (Singrey) Rinehart. Dean was a 1971 graduate of Highland High School.

From the very beginning Dean was mechanically inclined and loved to work. His first job was working for local farmers and while in high school he worked at local gas stations. In 1970 at the age of 17, Dean started employment with Kokosing Construction Company as a mechanic’s helper. In 1973, he joined the Ohio Operating Engineers Local 18 as an apprentice. Dean spent his entire career at Kokosing helping build and grow the equipment maintenance division. A good day for Dean was when the equipment was up and running and everyone was working. This is what drove Dean. Dean was well respected by the construction equipment manufacturing industry and was often asked to help them find the solution to a problem. He was a hands-on leader. He drove thousands of miles and worked long days so he could be on the job to help his co-workers. Throughout Dean’s career equipment changed and he went from using a wrench and a sledge to the age of electronics and laptops. He embraced this technology and helped many others learn it. In October 2017 after 47 years at Kokosing, Dean unloaded his service truck and started retirement.

Work was important to Dean, but his family was always first. He was a great son, husband, father and Papaw. Dean and Marsha enjoyed spending time at home, traveling and working together on the many projects they did around their house. He loved the many conversations he would have with his sons and the special times he could help them with projects at their homes. His daughter-in-laws were the daughters he never had. Again, if they had a project or just wanted advice he was there. His favorite time was spent with his grandkids having fun, teaching and playing with them. He loved helping them learn to use their hands to make things. As soon as they could walk he would take them to his shop and he would put a wrench or a hammer in their tiny hands. He wanted to teach them the importance of learning to use their hands to fix things. If there was an opportunity to be with his grandkids he would drop everything.

He also took great pleasure in supporting friends and family with whatever he could help with.

He is survived by his loving wife Marsha (Burgett) Rinehart, whom he married April 7, 1979; two sons, Greg (Kelly) Rinehart of Burton, and Geoff (Sarah) Rinehart of Galena; his precious grandchildren, Madison Rinehart, Reagan Rinehart, Granger Rinehart and Grady Rinehart; four brothers, David (Kathy) Rinehart of Bowling Green, KY, Dennis Rinehart of Fredericktown, Doug (Melanie) Rinehart of Centerburg and Dana (Kellie) Rinehart of Bellville; mother-in-law Shirley (Ackerman) Burgett, Brian (Sherri) Burgett, Barth (Sarah) Burgett, Janenne Burgett, Jim Matusik as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his father in 2008; his mother in 2018; father-in-law in 2016; sister in-law Valerie Matusik; and brother-in-law Brad Burgett.

Due to the current pandemic, the family will observe a private graveside service in North Fork Cemetery near Waterford. You can view this service live at the Snyder Funeral Home Fredericktown Chapel Facebook page beginning today at 2 p.m. The Snyder Funeral Home of Fredericktown is honored to serve the family of G. Dean Rinehart.

Dean understood the importance of education for mechanics in the construction field. A scholarship has been established in his name for young individuals entering the equipment repair field. Memorial contributions may be made to the Knox County Foundation in memory of Dean and mailed to: P.O. Box 309, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

