Fredericktown schools using wait and see option

FREDERICKTOWN — The board of education at Fredericktown Local Schools has canceled their meeting scheduled for April 14.

Superintendent Susan Hayward said they canceled the meeting based on what was on the agenda for the month, which was about six items.

“All of those things can be approved in May,” she said, adding that they are also keeping in mind the safety of all involved.

This isn’t out of the norm for Fredericktown, as they have canceled board meetings in the past for the same reason. For the next board meeting, scheduled for May 12, they will decide at a later date whether to meet in person or via an online tool.

“We have had tentative discussions about what options we can do,” Hayward said when asked about graduation. “We want to have graduation but we have to wait till we have more information.”

She said they are looking at what other school districts are doing as well and that they currently are just in a “wait and see” moment with most spring decisions. This includes most senior activities and prom.

“We want the seniors to have a wonderful end of the year experience,” she said. “We are hopeful and just waiting to see what happens.”

Hayward also gave a brief update about what the district is doing regarding distance learning. For the first closure, the students were sent home with paper assignments to get them through the three weeks. When they heard of the extended closure, Hayward said they set about preparing to do online schooling. The teachers were provided some professional development skills to teach them how to move lessons online and the students were surveyed to see who needed technology at home.

Hayward said they are working full force on preparing to start online learning after their spring break and she is confident that they will have a smooth transition and great success. She mentioned that the teachers are working long hours to make sure they can interact with students at all times and be as accessible as much as possible.

On the non-educational side of everything, the district is doing several things to help raise spirits. Hayward explained that they are currently doing a fitness challenge, named the Freddie Fitness Challenge, for April. The challenge is district-wide and prizes are being given out by the PTO that include a bike. They have also been highlighting their seniors and spring sports on Facebook and held an essay contest. Hayward is reading the students “Harry Potter” and discussing the chapters with them.