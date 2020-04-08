LOUDONVILLE — Daniel Sheasby, 89, formerly of Mount Vernon, passed away Monday April 6, 2020, at McMullen Assisted Care.

A private graveside service will be held at Quarry Chapel Cemetery Friday, April 10, at 2 p.m. Pastor Gary Kochheiser will officiate. Video of the service will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home – Danville Facebook page. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. A full obituary can be viewed and condolences can be shared at fischerfuneralhome.com.