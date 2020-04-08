Commissioners meet at Veterans Hall

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County Commissioners chose a new location Tuesday for their regular meeting in order to observe coronavirus-related social distancing. It was Veterans Hall inside the Memorial Building — across High Street from where they normally meet, the Knox County Service Center, 117 E. High St., and its commissioners meeting room.

Commissioners had also met last week in a larger conference room at the service center, known as “The Chapel.”

But now, for at least the next month and possibly longer, County Administrator Jason Booth said meetings will be at Veterans Hall, and he offered reasons for the change. One is that unlike the service center, which is closed to the general public and can only be accessed by appointment, a limited opening of Veterans Hall — given its spacious confines — will provide commissioner meeting access to those who need to attend the most. And it will be done in deference to their safety so all persons can easily be 6 feet or more apart from one another.

Commissioners Thom Collier, Teresa Bemiller and Bill Pursel were seated at tables and spaced at least 8 feet or more from each other. Booth sat at another table, as did Penny Doyle, the commissioner’s administrative assistant/clerk. The few audience members were seated on chairs a good distance from the tables.

Booth said finding a place large enough to emphasize physical safety was done to protect commissioners, members of the media, and construction-related firms who wish to be present, as they often do, to hear bid openings read aloud. On Tuesday, as one example, commissioners opened bids for asphalt patching materials. A representative from the apparent low bidder, Small’s Asphalt Paving Inc., was on hand to hear its bid of $336,090 read aloud. Other bids came from Mid Ohio Paving, $348,000, and Kokosing Materials, $365,700. The bids must be reviewed by the county engineer before a contract is officially awarded. The engineer’s estimate was $365,000.

Booth said anyone who wishes to attend the commissioner meetings may do so, although he advised that due to COVID-19-related cautions, only those who need to attend should be on hand. The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m.