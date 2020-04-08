Brown arrested after alleged threats

MOUNT VERNON — A Butler man sentenced on domestic violence-related charges a month ago was arrested for allegedly threatening the same victim.

Roger Brown, 49, Butler, was taken into custody Tuesday on a probation violation by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies. According to sheriff’s reports, Brown, “while voluntarily intoxicated” caused a disturbance at a Mount Vernon residence that presented a “risk of physical harm” to the victim.

The victim is the same woman in a Dec. 22 incident in which Brown was charged with domestic violence and assault. Brown later violated a protection order the victim had against him Jan. 2 and Jan. 5, contacting her by phone and in text messages, leading to a second arrest.

Brown was sentenced on those charges in Mount Vernon Municipal Court March 10 after pleading to reduced charges of disorderly conduct, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, and one count of violation of a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on two year’s probation, a condition of which stipulated he was to have no contact with the victim.

Brown was being held at the Knox County Jail on the probation violation as of press time today. The incident has been forwarded to the city law director for review of possible domestic violence charges.

Brown had retired last year as chief of police from the Fredericktown Police Department and was also a Pike Township Trustee.

Brown’s cases stemming from the Dec. 22 incident and protection order violations was heard by visiting Judge James Kimbler and prosecuted by Newark City Law Director Douglas Sassen to avoid potential conflicts of interest.