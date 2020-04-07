MOUNT VERNON — Pamela Joy Arthur, of Beech St., Mount Vernon, died April 5, 2020, at Altercare Newark South after a long illness.

She was born Aug. 7, 1952, to Charles W. Treen and Clara Mae (Gossett) Fry.

Pam graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1970 and the Ohio State University in 1989 with a BS in Nursing. She had worked in several nursing homes including The Laurels and Country Court. She was director of nursing at Rose Garden and Country Club Retirement Center.

She loved nature and gardening. She had a green thumb and always had flowers around her.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rachel Diane Arthur; her grandparents, Guy and Glenna Gossett; her mother, Clara Mae Fry; her father, Charles Treen; her sister, Pennie J. Treen and a niece, Susan Mosel Phillips.

She is survived by a son, Ananda Li Arthur of Mount Vernon; sisters, Paula (Ben) Rayburn of Newark, Peggy (Daniel) Bennett of Fredericktown; brothers, Jon (Kelly) Fry of Ashville and Patrick Fry of New York. She is also survived by Charleen Arthur, her mother in-law, of Mansfield; and several nieces and nephews and extended family.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Altercare and Generation Hospice for the excellent care that was provided.

Memorial contributions can be made to Generation Hospice in Newark.

In keeping with Pam’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

To send the family a condolence online visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.

The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Pamela Joy Arthur.