MOUNT VERNON — Lillie M. Morrison-Conley, 81, of Mount Vernon, left this earthly home to reach her heavenly home Friday, April 3, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital after a lengthy illness. She was born in Baisden, West Virginia, the daughter of Robert Ireland and Kathern (Cline) Lester.

Lillie was of the Christian faith and was a member of the Pine Street Church of God. She retired from the Mount Vernon Developmental Center after 30 years of employment. In her free time she enjoyed cooking, sewing and canning. She loved her family and her many friends who will all miss her.

Lillie is survived by her son, Bruce Morrison of Mount Vernon; a sister, Joan Mitchem of Mann, WV; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Randolph Conley; a brother, Billy Kyle Lester; two sisters, Thelma Queen and Kelcie Jones.

The family will observe private services at a later date. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Lillie M. Morrison-Conley.

Memorial contributions in Lillie’s name may be made to American Heart Association, American Cancer Association or the charity of one’s choice.

