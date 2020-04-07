CENTERBURG — Judith A. Rudrick, 75, of Centerburg, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Country Club Retirement Home.

She was born May 31, 1944, in Springfield, to the late Russ and Kate Roberts (Catherine Louise Lucus).

She grew up in Mount Vernon and attended Mount Vernon High School. Judith was a beautician from 1963 to 1970. She held numerous jobs until she found her home at Bank One in Westerville, from where she retired.

Judy loved to go racing with her husband and her racing family. She also raced a 1966 Mustang. She enjoyed going to garage sales and auctions with her close friends.

Judith is survived by her husband, Robert Rudrick; daughter, Nikki Looney of Centerburg; son, Jeff (Paula) Rudrick of Mount Vernon; six grandchildren, Adam and Josh Rudrick, Jessica Elliott, Emma and Austin Looney, Travis Rudrick; seven great-grandchildren; along with many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Becky Hardman.

Due to the current health situation, the family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the services for the Rudrick family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Knox County, 17700 Coshocton Road, Mount Vernon, OH 43050.

