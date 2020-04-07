IRS warns of email stimulus check scam

MOUNT VERNON — Since the pandemic, the IRS has noted an increase of COVID-19 related scam calls and emails fishing for potential victims’ personal and financial information.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office warned residents about a COVID-19 scam email on its Facebook page last week.

The email claims the recipient is eligible for a $1,200 stimulus check and should submit their personal information to receive the check. This email, signed “Internal Revenue Service,” is however a scam designed to trick people into giving their personal information to the scammer.

“If you get anything that you didn’t initiate the conversation for, it’s likely to be a scam,” said Sheriff David Shaffer.

“The IRS isn’t going to call you asking to verify or provide your financial information so you can get an economic impact payment or your refund faster,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in an April 2 press release on the issue.

Seniors and retirees may be especially targeted by scams related to the $1,200 stimulus check. Scammers may ask the victim to verify personal or financial information in order to receive the check, suggest they could get the check faster by working on the victim’s behalf, or even send out bogus check then tell the victim to call a number to cash it.

The IRS emphasizes that they are “sending these $1,200 payments automatically to retirees—no additional action or information is needed on their part to receive this.”

According to the press release, the IRS will deposit the money to the taxpayer’s direct deposit account previously provided on their tax returns. If the IRS does not have the taxpayer’s direct deposit information, the agency will mail a check directly to the taxpayer’s address on file.

Those who did not previously provide direct deposit information can update their information online through a new secure portal on IRS.gov in mid-April.

The IRS will not initiate contact by phone, email, mail or in-person asking for any information to complete their payment, the press release emphasizes.

Shaffer warns that in addition to personal information, if someone is asking for a fee or payment — perhaps for a test kit or vaccine — it is likely a scam.

Shaffer said he received information about these scams through media or second-hand reports. So far, there has not been any report of someone falling victim to these types of scams in Knox County, according to Shaffer.

