MOUNT VERNON — Gerry “Dutchman” Hagen, 69, of Mount Vernon, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home.

Gerry is survived by his wife, Geannie Hagen; children, Kim Hagen and Andre Lynam-Smith, Niels and Anna Hagen, Nanda and Corey Snyder, Arita and Matt Crawford; three grandchildren, Ben, Emma and Mason; and his sister, Joke Hagen.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com.

Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica, is assisting the family with arrangements.