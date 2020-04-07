Gambier, sheriff continue contract negotiations

GAMBIER — Although it expired over the weekend, the Village of Gambier is continuing under its present contract with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office as contract negotiations between the parties continue.

Village council received an update on those negotiations during their regular meeting Monday, with Village Administrator RC Wise offering that Village Administrator Clinton Bailey has put together a contract proposal, which has yet to be reviewed by the sheriff and prosecuting attorney. Under advisement from Bailey, councilmembers were asked to keep all conversations about the forthcoming deliberations in “a small group” as negotiations proceed.

Monday’s meeting was a hybrid of sorts due to coronavirus precautions. Mayor Leeman Kessler, Council President Betsy Heer and Wise attended in person in council chambers, wearing facial coverings and masks, while all other councilmembers attended online using the Zoom application. Councilmember Ben Nutter attended from a computer connection made in Australia.

Wise noted that the council’s “concerns” with the forthcoming sheriff’s contract have been incorporated into the village’s proposal. The expired, but now extended four-year contract provides for two full-time sheriff’s deputies to patrol Gambier, including Kenyon College, at a cost of $157,000 per year.

Kenyon College’s Black Student Union (BSU) made two appearances at village council meetings beginning Feb. 3, alleging that Deputy Kevin Williams has engaged in racial profiling of African-American students; one student, in particular, said Williams has harassed her on multiple occasions.

The BSU students asked the village to have Williams replaced, and urged councilmembers to seek more community control over the contract before it is renewed. Also under negotiation based on prior meetings maybe how much training sheriff’s officers are required to have on issues including diversity and community relations.

A change has already occurred in Gambier coverage by the sheriff’s office, Kessler and Wise both confirmed. Williams, who had worked the night shift from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. four days per week, and 3-11 p.m. Sundays, has been reassigned to the day shift. Taking the night shifts presently is Deputy Dave Nally, a school resource officer with the department.

In further action taken Monday, council:

•Delayed until the May council meeting the third and final reading of a wage ordinance that would give village employees a 3 percent raise. Heer said she wants employees to receive it but first wants to determine how the closure of Kenyon College — and potential lost income tax revenue paid by Kenyon faculty and staff to the village — will affect the village budget. She and other councilmembers expressed relief that the new college library construction project is proceeding, a situation that could potentially change if the COVID-19 pandemic worsens in Ohio. Wise said village staff members are being asked to work a diminished schedule, including some allowed to work from their homes, but are still being paid at their normal full-time rates.

•Approved an ordinance authorizing Wise to enter into a street resurfacing contract with 7L Construction, LLC of Bellevue to repave sections of Gaskin, Brooklyn, and Center streets, along with Scott Lane, at a cost of $140,337. The project includes a turn-around on Center Street. 7L Construction outbid Small’s Construction, which bid $158,615. Heer discussed with fellow councilmembers her concern that previous projects involving 7L had experienced delays and other issues. However, the village’s engineer, Bird and Bull, reviewed the bids and recommended 7L be awarded the contract. Wise said 7L’s track record working on projects in other municipalities has been good.

•Extended the village income tax deadline to July 15, following federal guidelines related to the coronavirus.

•Suspended 10 percent penalties on delinquent utility payments if not paid by the fifth of the month, due to hardships suffered related to COVID-19’s economic impact on working families. An Ohio Statehouse bill places a moratorium on disconnections for non-payment for the next 90 days, and Ohio EPA extended the order until Dec. 1. Wise said the village currently has no customers disconnected due to non-payment.