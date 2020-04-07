Danville discusses effects of coronavirus on the village

DANVILLE — Danville village council met Monday via Zoom. The council discussed several village operations that have been affected by the COVID-19 emergency, including building permits, water bills, park access and village maintenance.

Mayor Joe Mazzari reminded village residents that even though the municipal building is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are still required to get a permit before building any new structure.

“There’s all kinds of building going on because the weather is changing. … They need to come in and get a permit,” Mazzari said.

Prospective applicants should call or leave a message at the Clerk’s Office 740-599-6888 for instruction. A village employee or Zoning Enforcement Officer Lisa Lyons will talk to them about what needs to be done.

“We need them to call in to start that process,” Mazzari emphasized. “Just because our (municipal) building is closed, doesn’t mean they can just build whatever they want.”

Spring Clean-Up Day, originally scheduled for April 18, is postponed, reported councilmember Darin Durbin. The new date is yet to be determined.

Water bills are to be paid online, by mail or in person at the Hometown Market on Millersburg Road while the clerk’s office is closed to the public.

Since Ohio EPA has issued an order preventing water shutoffs regardless of payment status, Mazzari confirmed that Danville will not shut off water service due to nonpayment. However, people are still required to pay their bills at a later date if they cannot afford to pay now.

Those who are not able to pay their bills should call the Clerk’s Office to discuss a payment plan. No late fee will be attached to bills accrued during the state of emergency.

“We’ll just let them get caught up after the crisis is over, basically,” concluded councilmember Jeff Furay.

The village park has been marked with yellow tape around the picnic table and basketball nets have been taken down to discourage large gatherings in the park, reported Mazzari.

Meanwhile, councilmember Patrick Crow noted that people still gather nearby the bike trails.

“I don’t know where you start and stop,” Durbin remarked, voicing his conflicted feeling about too much government involvement in trying to enforce social distancing.

“We post a message, post in the park, saying you shouldn’t be down there. But people choose to do it. I don’t know if you can control everything,” Durbin said.

The village maintenance crew — except for emergency calls — have been mainly working inside, focusing on the new police department renovation project and water/wastewater plants.

“There’s a very minimum amount of work outside in the community,” said Mazzari.

Mazzari noted that the crew has been working on making the municipal building’s restrooms ADA compliant. Additionally, the village plans to put in a wheelchair-accessible portable toilet to replace the small one currently at the bike park.

Councilmember Jill Byers asked if the village will provide face masks for village employees. Mazzari reported that Village Administrator Freedom Desich is providing masks for the maintenance crew.

Mazzari said he will make sure the village has masks to provide employees who ask for them but noted that nobody has requested any so far.

Council also briefly discussed a proposed contract with MS Consultants to update the village’s zoning book with help from Knox County Area Development.

Village Solicitor Noel Alden advised the council about three key issues he has with the contract. Alden said the price seems high for a village of Danville’s size; there is no set timeframe of when the work will be complete; and no details about what training MS Consultants will provide to the village.

Alden commented that the latter two problems should be sorted out relatively easily.

On the subject of price, the village is currently looking at a $20,000 contract with $15,000 paid for by grants, leaving $5,000 to be paid by the village, according to information shared in the meeting.

Crow said that he will be reluctant to make any financial commitment given the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy.

“This whole circumstance is going to hit everything,” Crow said. “If you want a sure sign of that just look at the gas prices at about $1.69 a gallon. That’s going to hit everywhere else. It’s just showing at the gas companies first.”

Due to the COVID-19 special circumstances, the council will not decide whether or not to enter the contract until a later date.