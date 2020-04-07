Centerburg going digital for social distancing

CENTERBURG — Adjusting to the times, Centerburg Village Council met Monday via GoToMeeting.

GoToMeeting is a LogMeIn product that is free on the Google Play Store and the village provided the link to the meeting on their website, www.centerburgoh.org, which also listed the teleconference number for those who wished to listen in to the meeting less digitally.

This was the first meeting with Shawna Humes stepping into her role as fiscal officer, which includes recording meeting minutes as the village clerk did previously. Humes reported that there was an audit that came through before Clerk Teri James and Assistant Clerk Molly Thompson retired and there were no issues with it.

Corrections were made to the March meeting minutes which, along with the rest of the meeting materials, are available on the village website. The property and liability insurance ordinance was listed as a second reading but, due to not being recorded as reading in February, will be listed as a first reading in March.

Bids for the North Ewing Street project are set to come on Wednesday at noon, Hardin said. Hardin requested a special meeting to accept a bid for the project, which council agreed to 5 p.m. April 15, with the meeting to again be in the digital format.

Hardin also reported spring cleanup will be April 13-24; residents should set out leaves and trimmings they would like picked up between those dates.

Mayor Greg Sands made a point to mention that anyone who has issues due to the virus in paying their sewer fees, the village would be very congenial to working with them on a one-on-one basis.

Councilmember Dave Beck noted that the village of Fredericktown had declared a state of emergency and wondered if there was any benefit to Centerburg potentially doing the same. Beck referred specifically to FEMA helping the village financially in the case of massive non-payment due to COVID-19 and its repercussions, especially if the worst happens and the situations continue for longer than expected. Village Solicitor Kyle Stroh said such a declaration may be more for residents’ sake than fiscal operations at the village level, but he’d look into it.

Regarding the levy resolution which received its second reading, Sands questioned whether approving the 3 mill renewal levy now would impede potentially raising the levy amount later. As the levy itself is not due to appear on the ballot until November 2021, Lauren Swihart assured there was still plenty of time to adjust the amount of the levy as well as when it would be on the ballot; the resolution is being read early to make sure that it does get on the ballot.

Stroh reported that the village’s pending litigation regarding the property will have a difficult time getting the court’s attention currently, but assured that it will be cleaned up. Swihart added that the village still has the injunction, no matter who owns the property, the village will be able to go in and clean up if necessary.

Councilmember Tom Stewart reported on the Central Ohio Joint Fire District meeting, stating that Fire Chief Mark McCann has signed an agreement for the duration of the current emergency to provide emergency transfers for Knox Community Hospital. Stewart also stated that the department has applied for a grant to purchase a power cot, a device that allows firefighters to lift someone mechanically rather than physically. In answering a question from Councilmember Dave Beck, Stewart said the department is pooling resources with other departments and is currently well prepared.

Having definitive numbers on the village’s liability insurance, Hardin noted that there was a 4.1 percent increase in cost. The increase is due in part to an additional truck and also includes “malicious acts,” for which the village has not previously had coverage. Without the “malicious acts” coverage, $393, the increase would be 1.9 percent, which is within the typical 1–2 percent increase typical each year, according to Hardin. Council decided to pass the ordinance with the full coverage; Stewart argued “we all say it’ll never happen here, but …” and Stroh agreed that it was consistent with the council’s prior decision to have a police officer present for meetings.

The Table Rock development’s informal proposal to have an overlay annex was discussed under new business. The annex proposed would mean the village could provide sewer and potentially police services to the area while they paid taxes to the township who would still be responsible for road maintenance in the area. There was no action taken on the information.