Stores count customers

A sign posted Sunday at the Mount Vernon Walmart lists the number of customers permitted in the store at a time as 1,067. Starting today, stores must set a number of customers allowed inside that will allow for adequate social distancing.

MOUNT VERNON — Businesses are crunching numbers to determine how many people can be in their stores at a time, per Gov. Mike DeWine’s order that comes into effect today.

At Baker’s IGA in Mount Vernon, that number will be about 80 people in the store, including roughly 20 employees, leaving space for about 60 customers, according to owner Gary Baker.

“We’re setting it at four per 1,000 square feet,” Baker said.

He said that they probably won’t see an issue Monday through Thursday but they will keep close attention on Fridays and Saturdays. They are also limiting the number of carts that will be available. Baker said this is to help keep the numbers in the store low. Over the past few weeks, Baker said they have asked that shopping be done by only or two people.

“Come by yourself if at all possible,” Baker said, though he understands that that can’t always be the case.

Baker’s IGA will also implement one-way aisles in their narrower aisle. Baker said he has ordered one-way stickers to place on the floor and hopes this will help people keep their distance in the aisle. For employees, they have already started wearing gloves and have installed barriers at the registers. And with DeWine’s recommendation of wearing masks in public, they have started looking into the idea of having their employees wear some sort of mask.

Baker doesn’t anticipate having lines outside the building but he said that will be monitoring during peak hours just to make sure.

Walmart started Saturday, ahead of the Monday deadline, posting a store limit of 1,067 people at the Mount Vernon location. The grocery entrance has yellow tape directing customers on where to stand, with employees outside by the door.

Michelle Miller, a nurse who was at Walmart Sunday buying for three people including her mother and a house-bound patient, said she agrees with the Governor’s order and feels people aren’t doing enough to socially distance.

“They need to have the order because they are not professionally educated about it,” Miller said.

On Monday morning, Knox Public Health recorded another positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

Pam Palm, public information officer, confirmed this morning that there was a seventh positive COVID-19 case in Knox County, a 71-year-old woman who had family in another county and was exposed to the virus by her family. Palm said the person is recovered at this time.

By the time KPH received the test results for the women, she had already recovered, Palm said.

