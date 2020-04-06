DANVILLE — Martha “Marty” Deppner, 88, passed away on Friday April 3, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Wellington.

Martha was born in Danville Oct. 31, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Harold J. and Bernice (Kaylor) Bittner. She returned home to Danville after serving in the Peace Corps, and went on to work at Mount Vernon Developmental Center. She also volunteered with Ohio PERI and The Sanctuary. She was a member of the Danville United Methodist Church, and also the Danville Garden, Bridge, and Volksmarch Clubs. She was an avid gardener, a lover of chocolate and peanut butter, and could often be seen walking on the bike path.

Surviving are her children, Terry (Xavier) dela Santa and Ted (Estrella) Deppner both of Takoma Park, MD, Jean (John) Bratton of Wellington, and Joe (Jan) Deppner of Columbus; her grandchildren, Melissa Lawson, Daniel Deppner, Kathleen di Pietro, Isaac Bratton, Mariel Deppner, Hannah Bratton, Amy Blackwell, Kaylee Deppner, and Camille Bratton; her great-grandchildren, Kimani Lawson, Memphis Deppner, Knox Lawson, Jacob Bratton, and Jordan Bratton.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday April 6 in Workman Cemetery, Danville. Rev. Paul Wilson will officiate. There will be a sound system at the cemetery to allow for safe distancing, and video of the committal service will also be available at Fischer Funeral Home-Danville on Facebook. A church service will also be planned at a later date to honor Martha’s wishes.

Memorial donations can be made to SCA Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 505 Danville, OH 43014. To leave a condolence, or for additional information visit Martha’s obituary page at fischerfuneralhome.com.