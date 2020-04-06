EPA: Water to stay on despite payment status

MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an order Tuesday that prevents water shutoffs due to nonpayment during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Also, those whose water is shutoff on or after Jan. 1 due to nonpayment can also have their water reinstated. This will not happen automatically. Customers will have to contact their water company to request reconnection.

The order does not prevent the water company from sending a monthly bill based on water usage and collecting payment at a later date.

Mount Vernon Water/Wastewater customers can call 740-393-9504 for reinstatement. The department’s office and drive-through are closed due to the pandemic. Payment can be made online or in the dropbox.

Mount Vernon Utilities Superintendent Mathias Orndorf said the department typically performs 80 to 105 shutoffs per month.

Orndorf said they stopped turning off water due to nonpayment around March 11. Since then, people who contacted the department have had their water turned back on, payment or not, according to Orndorf.

Knox County Water/Wastewater reported one household whose water remains off since terminations in January. Knox County Water customers can contact the office at 740-397-7041.

Village residents should contact their municipal offices for more information.

Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @