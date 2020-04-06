End of life managing pain class goes online

MOUNT VERNON — The Comfort at the End of Life: Managing Pain class will now be held online, Tuesday, April 14, at 6:30 p.m., due to COVID-19. This class, which is presented by Circle of Life and sponsored by Kindred Hospice and Knox Community Hospital, is free and open to the public.

Many people report the fear of suffering at the end of life to be greater than dying itself. Not everyone will experience pain but for those who do, managing it effectively is crucial. This class will cover types, various causes and treatment of pain, including natural remedies.

Please pre-register either by calling 614-648-8897 or going online at www.InTheCircleofLife.org. Instructions for accessing the online class are provided on the website.

