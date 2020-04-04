Supreme Court suspends evictions

MOUNT VERNON — Eviction hearings have been temporarily suspended, per the Ohio Supreme Court’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Tenants and landlords are still obligated to honor the terms of the lease such as paying rent and maintaining facilities. The suspension also does not stop landlords from collecting overdue payments later. But for the time being, renters are spared from being evicted amidst the national health crisis.

“When the courts are not holding eviction hearings, landlords cannot take matters into their own hands,” Southeastern Ohio Legal Services (SEOLS) Advocate Director and Senior Staff Attorney Kristen Lewis emphasized. “They are not allowed to turn off the utilities. They are not allowed to change the locks. They are not allowed to just come in and take people’s stuff and throw it in the front yard.”

These types of forcible removals are potentially criminal acts and law enforcement should be alerted. Lewis encourages people to seek legal services if this happens to them.

“For landlords who are frustrated by this (the suspension), I strongly urge, before they do anything, to touch base with their attorneys,” Dennis Harrington, SEOLS Managing Attorney, said. “We always say get a lawyer, but in this case you really need to get legal counsel before you do anything.”

Mount Vernon Municipal Court Judge John Thatcher enacted a temporary order March 19 rescheduling all eviction hearings to at least 60 days after March 23. The court also ordered that no writ of restitution — authorizing a court official to remove the tenant so the landlord can rent the property out again — shall be executed for 60 days, unless the property is already vacant.

Meanwhile, the federal CARES Act suspended evictions due to nonpayment in federal-subsidized housing for 120 days. This includes rental properties with federal-backed mortgages, Lewis noted.

Landlords cannot evict a tenant without a court hearing granting a writ of restitution, Thatcher noted. Similarly, the writ of restitution must be executed by a court official.

“Our concern is that landlords might take matters into their own hands and start evicting people without going through the court process,” Lewis said.

Pandemic or not, Lewis said unlawful evictions happen regularly.

“If that happens, first of all call law enforcement because it’s probably also a criminal act,” Lewis encouraged. “Also call legal services, because the courts are open for emergencies and that will be the type of emergency we should be able to get into court and get an order letting you back into your house.”

The suspension does allow for exceptions, for example in cases where domestic violence reports are involved.

Suspension of eviction hearings also does not stop landlords from seeking eviction for nonpayment or other violations later.

“A tenant’s failure to pay rent during those 60 days (after the March 23 order), or any other violation of a lease may be used as grounds for filing an eviction complaint,” Thatcher confirmed.

Reported nonpayment or other violation does not automatically lead to an eviction, however.

If a tenant has an agreement with their landlord to pay rent later, Lewis urged them to save the agreement in some form of writing — even if it is just a text message or email.

Harrington additionally recommended not to pay rent in cash because the payment might be difficult to track and prove later. Instead, he said, pay with money order or check if possible.

If a tenant faces eviction for failure to make rent because of COVID-19 related difficulties, Harrington encouraged them to contact SEOLS for possible free legal aid.

“Those will be pretty high on our list of cases we’ll be interested in accepting,” Harrington said.

SEOLS recently received an emergency grant from the Knox County Foundation and United Way of Knox County to help expand services for low-income clients during the pandemic.

Knox County Foundation Program Director Lisa Lloyd said a $5,000 initial grant has been awarded to SEOLS to expand its services in Knox County. Another $5,000 is available to the nonprofit in the case of projected client influx due to the pandemic.

Those who would like to contribute to local nonprofits providing COVID-19 emergency services in Knox County can donate to United Way COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund online at uwayknox.org/respond.

Those who need legal assistance in civil matters such as evictions are encouraged to contact SEOLS client intake at 888-288-2936 or call 211 crisis hotline for assistance.

