Scot duo hopeful for a chance at their goals

SPARTA — Highland senior runner Jack Weaver and senior baseball player Branton Howard had goals this season.

Goals that have, for now, been put on hold after Governor Mike DeWine extended the stay-at-home order to May 1, keeping students from roaming the halls.

As Ohio waits out the COVID-19, which still hasn’t reached its peak, the likelihood of returning to school in time to start an abbreviated spring sports season is lessening and lessening.

“It’s really hard to say the words,” Weaver said. “I almost feel like cheated out of my senior year. Track season is my favorite time of year for me. And I’ve put a lot of work in to do the best that I could and I just want to be able to go out and perform at my best and I’m not able to do that at this point.”

“Obviously, it kind of sucks being my senior season,” Howard said. “I (know) my fellow seniors are also upset about it, but it’s kind of something that’s bigger than sports. But we’d also like to not miss out on our senior season.”

Weaver was a part of the 4×100-meter relay that finished sixth at state last year. He finished third in 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash at last year’s regional race.

“This was my last chance to accomplish your major goals that I set out for myself,” Weaver said. “I wanted to go to the state meet and show out and place pretty high and I’m still holding out hope that I’m able to do that. But things are changing every day.”

Howard has been a varsity player since his freshman year. But playing time has been hard to come by in a talented outfield over the years. This was supposed to be his year to shine.

“I’ve played varsity baseball since I was a freshman,” he said. “But I’ve always had upperclassmen that have kind of taken the role as being starters. And we’ve always had a really strong outfield in our program. So, this year is kind of my year to step up in the outfield (and) have a bigger role on the offensive side as well … just finish off strong.”

All Howard had to do was to look at a calendar to see one of those goals.

“It’s an honestly, it’s, it’s very tough to take and like just processing it all,” he said. “I think it was yesterday or two days ago, we would have been playing against East Knox, which would have been our biggest two-game series of the year.”

Highland finished 19-9, including a 12-2 mark in the Knox-Morrow Athletic League – good enough to share the title with Fredericktown. The Scots swept both games against the Bulldogs last year, but lost both to the Freddies.

“It’s just weird knowing that we haven’t had baseball practice in over three or four week, and it’s just hard. In our group chat, we’re trying to stay trying to stay positive try and stay hopeful that we even get a shortened season.”

It’s that hope that keeps both athletes working.

“I’ve been heading up to the track three to four times a week,” Weaver said. “I wish I could find a weight room, but all gyms are closed. So, it’s really taken a toll on me.”

“I’ve been hitting off the tee quite a bit, my house,” Howard said. “I’ve been working out resistance bands to keep my arm strengthened because at the beginning of season that’s, that’s pretty big focus for our program is getting our arm strengthened as quickly as possible.

“Just being an outfielder. There’s not a lot of drills you can we can do on our own, obviously. But (I’m) just trying to stay in baseball mode.”

Weaver plans to run at the University of Akron where he’ll major in mechanical engineering.

Howard also plans at attend the Akron and major in business.