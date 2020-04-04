Photography

Saying good-bye

Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News People line Ohio 13 Friday as the Newton Township Fire Department in St. Louisville leads the funeral procession for longtime Chief Jim Glover. Glover was a United States Marine, serving in Vietnam and a firefighter for 49 years, 25 of those years as chief. Glover was also a firefighter instructor with CTEC and Hocking College. Glover passed away on March 30.

People line Ohio 13 Friday as the Newton Township Fire Department in St. Louisville leads the funeral procession for longtime Chief Jim Glover. Glover was a United States Marine, serving in Vietnam and a firefighter for 49 years, 25 of those years as chief. Glover was also a firefighter instructor with CTEC and Hocking College. Glover passed away on March 30.

 

