Newark Road sidewalks nearing completion

MOUNT VERNON — Two-lane traffic is expected to return to Newark Road next week as a sidewalk project wraps up.

Mount Vernon City Engineer Brian Ball said Friday the concrete work has been completed on the project, but the contractor still has some clean-up and seeding to do in the project area. Once that work is done, the barriers that have been closing the southbound lane will be removed and traffic will resume as normal.

The sidewalk project, which started last year, constructed sidewalks on Blackjack Road, then north up Newark Road to the area of South Main Street. Ball said the last sections of the sidewalk need a 7-day cure period, after which they will be ready to use.

The project will also include the installation of rapid flashing lights for three crosswalk locations along the project route. The pole-mounted lights are activated by pedestrians by pushing a button before they cross and are solar-powered.

The lights are similar to those that will go up at crosswalks on Chestnut Street later this year.

Work has resumed at the Mount Vernon Avenue bridge. Last year, the project caused a lot of traffic congestion. However, those problems don’t appear to have returned with the restart of construction. Ball said that people have learned to take routes around the construction and there is no school traffic in the area. Also, there just isn’t as much traffic, with so many people working from home and observing the stay-at-home order.

Ball said that despite the COVID-19 epidemic slowing things down, the city is proceeding with most of the projects scheduled for 2020. The only project that may have to wait until next year is the Eastern Star Road resurfacing and berm repair; the Eastmoor Drive waterline project may be moved to 2020’s fourth quarter, after having been scheduled for the first quarter, Ball said.

Utilities

Water will be shut off Monday on Fairgrounds Road from Wooster Road to the fairgrounds as the city ties in water service to the new 4-H building.

A manhole that has collapsed at Ohio 768 and Beech Street has been marked off with an orange cone. It is scheduled for repair next week.

Interviews are underway for two new water operators for the water and sewer plants. The interviews have been face-to-face, while still allowing for six feet of social distancing.

City Safety Services Director Rick Dzik said he considers the interviews “essential” because of the need for operators at the two plants. The city is down to four water operators from six.

Utilities Superintendent Mathias Orndorf is certified on both plants, and Assistant Utilities Superintendent Ken Griffith is certified for the water plant and they can step in if needed.

Streets

A traffic signal damaged by lightning at Commerce and Newark roads went to flash only for about half a day before it was fixed using parts from another signal cabinet the city had at the garage. Traffic signs on mast arms at Ohio and Main streets and Chestnut and Main streets damaged by high winds were repaired, with new brackets installed.

The city is back to a regular street sweeping schedule. Street employees are being rotated, with two working at a time. They have been laying down gravel in alleys and trimming trees, as well as cold-patching potholes.

Police

Mount Vernon Police Chief Robert Morgan reported that call volume continues to be low and officers are responding to all calls. However, they will be wearing masks, gloves and eye protection and observing social distancing. Dzik stressed that residents should not be alarmed by the police taking these precautions, as they are only precautions to keep themselves and the public safe and healthy.

Parks and building and grounds

City parks will stay open, but Dzik said park pavilions and restrooms will be closed. The city is currently not taking reservations for pavilions.

Otherwise, the use of the parks is encouraged for recreational use such as walking, hiking and fishing.

Parks and Building and Grounds Superintendent Dave Carpenter reported that he has received a permit from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to allow treating eggs in goose nests as a population control measure. The eggs are treated so that they do not hatch and are left in the nest; geese continue to lay if eggs are removed.

The ODNR has stocked the center lake at Ariel-Foundation Park with 1,200 rainbow trout. The trout went in the water at 10 – 13 inches in length.

Mayor

Mayor Matt Starr reported that income tax revenues for March have come in higher than expected, though still lower than in 2019.

As of mid-March, the city was down $200,000 compared to March 2019. By the end of the month, the number has narrowed to $79,000 less than last year, City Auditor Terry Scott said.

Scott said the difference is due to tax return filings coming in, as well as withholding tax, which is due at the end of the month. The city is still expecting to see a reduction in income tax at least through April, Scott said.

Starr said he has spent most of this week talking to businesses and business-serving agencies to try and get a grip on the economic situation. Working with businesses and the Area Development Foundation, Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Mount Vernon, he also hopes to prepare an economic recovery plan for when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.