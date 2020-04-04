Knox County EMA presses color-coded communication

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Emergency Management Agency has come up with a way to help neighbors check on neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colored squares placed in a front window of the house will help elderly or high-risk residents let their neighbors know they are OK or in need of some company or help.

“It’s a community initiative to get neighbors checking on their neighbors,” said Emily Morrison, public information officer for EMA. “It gives people that are home-bound and high risk a way to communicate with their neighbors — whether they are doing well, need someone to talk to or need someone to pick up groceries or medicines for them.”

The initiative is a simple, colorful way to communicate. A green card in the window means that everything is OK; a yellow card would indicate they need someone to talk to; and red means they need assistance with shopping, medication or transportation.

The cards are not for emergencies, but just a neighborly way to ask for help, Morrison said.

“We’re looking at it as a way to create a sense of community. … For those participating, it gives some guidance. Anybody can do it,” Morrison said.

The idea has taken off since it was started Wednesday with the Fredericktown Police, Fredericktown EMS, Knox County Mobility Management and the police chaplains group all stepping up so far to help the cause.

The Mount Vernon News will be helping those who may not have access to colorful paper or cards with easily cut out squares in the Saturday, April 4, 2020 edition on Page 6A.

Fred Main: 740-397-5333 or fmain@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @http://twitter.com/mountvernonnews