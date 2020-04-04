MOUNT VERNON — John C. Clark, 61, of Mount Vernon, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 4, 1958, in Mount Vernon, the son of Leland and Eileen (Daniels) Clark. John was a 1976 graduate of Mount Vernon High School and worked for Cooper Bessemer for many years.

He is survived by his brother, Bruce (Debbie) Clark of Mount Vernon; a half-brother, Ronald Daniels of Cleveland; and two nieces.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will observe a private service. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of John C. Clark.

Memorial contributions in John’s name may be made to Hospice of Knox County.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.