Health commissioner says customer limits necessary

MOUNT VERNON — Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller said Friday during a KPH weekly press conference that she is in full agreement with Gov. Mike DeWine’s extended stay-at-home orders through May 1. Included is a new order, effective Sunday at 11:59 p.m., “that essential businesses determine and enforce a maximum number of customers allowed in a store at one time.”

The order adds, “These businesses must ensure that people waiting to enter the stores maintain safe social distancing.” At issue with the orders will be, as examples, how many people are allowed into a grocery store at one time, and for what duration until the next group is let in — and how large those groups of customers will be. Also at issue will be how enforcement is carried out.

Miller said the orders will have to be posted and enforced, with the emphasis on social distancing guidelines asking for 6 feet between individuals for their safety-related to COVID-19.

“I drove by — and I’ll be quite transparent with you — Walmart yesterday on my way to another venue, and I was amazed at the number of cars in the Walmart parking lot,” she said. “I understand that we’re getting near the end of the week and people need supplies, but I wonder how well Walmart can control social distancing with the number of cars. And I’m assuming there could be more than one person in each of those cars.”

That reality makes it difficult to believe proper social distancing can be maintained, along with hygienic precautions, without restrictive rules and enforcement put into place, she said.

“And I will say to you, this is incremental shutting down of things (in) society, so get used to… ‘the new norm,” Miller also emphasized.

Miller borrowed the “the new norm” phrase from Mental Health and Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties Executive Director Kay Spergel. Spergel was the first guest at Friday’s press conference. She offered ways people can cope with the mental stress and anxiety that comes with stay-at-home orders and other mandates tied to a worldwide pandemic.

“Telehealth,” or receiving counseling and other services by telephone and/or video conference, has become the new normal, Spergel said. People first and foremost can help themselves by establishing daily routines, determining what they can control versus what is out of their control, and tending to their basic needs first. Getting out into nature is also helpful, Spergel offered. It is also highly important to stay connected with friends, family and loved ones, albeit often in a virtual manner. Miller added that keeping in mind “we are in this together,” rather than individually, helps keep bonds strong and morale high.

Miller said what happens during a pandemic when citizens do not follow proper health guidelines is that restrictions are imposed. It is not something state leaders enjoy doing, she said, but is necessary as the state approaches what is expected to be a “surge” in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.

As of Friday, there were 91 deaths statewide. Knox County has had six positive cases, with four individuals have already recovered. Included among the cases was the county’s first coronavirus-related death, a 90-year-old man who died Wednesday in a Riverview, Florida, hospital. He had lived in Florida since November. The county’s sixth case involves a 42-year-old man who is doing well enough not to be hospitalized, Miller added.

“They’re going to have to take measures to keep us healthy and keep us alive,” Miller said, speaking of the governor and state health officials. She added soon after, “I don’t know what we need to do in order to get you to understand, it’s not safe to have 300 people in Walmart, especially children and the elderly together without practicing that physical distancing.”

Miller’s second guest, Knox County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Mark Maxwell, said local contributions of N95 masks, gloves and other PPEs — personal protection equipment — have been generous enough to have a “decent supply” as the local Emergency Operations Center (EOC) braces for the surge of cases. The EOC is also working on issues such as how to handle transportation needs in support of first responders if the surge happens, Maxwell said. The Knox County Chaplains Association has taken the lead on masks, working with an emergency response team to make deliveries.

