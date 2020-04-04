Do you feel people understand state and federal social distancing requirements guidelines?

“No. Some businesses are still open. It all boils down to money, obviously. In some instances you can’t keep more than six feet away from someone. Otherwise nothing would happen. That’s what I think about it.” Mark Young, Mount Vernon

“I think a lot of people understand them, but they aren’t listening. They just don’t think it’s real or they don’t believe that it’s happening because it hasn’t happened here yet.” Kim Boner, Mount Vernon

“Probably not to the extent of what needs to happen. I think for the most part people are.” Travis Mackie, Mount Vernon

“I do. It’s pretty clear to me. Stay as far away as you and I are from each other right now. I think it’s been pretty good and I think the governor is doing a great job transferring that information to us.” Bryan Muroski, Mount Vernon

“I do. I’ve noticed that people are staying away from each other at least six feet.” Brandon Frazee, Mount Vernon

“Yeah, they should understand them, especially as they are walking down the street and keeping at least six feet away from each other.” Steve Brenot, Mount Vernon

