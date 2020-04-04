A note of encouragement

Coronavirus | Photography

Joshua Morrison/News East Elementary teachers Hollie Frackman and Heather Waugh purchased forty signs to place in their students’ yards in Mount Vernon. According to Frackman, the signs “Will put a smile on their faces during this time of uncertainty. Connection is important, now more than ever.”

East Elementary teachers Hollie Frackman and Heather Waugh purchased forty signs to place in their students' yards in Mount Vernon. According to Frackman, the signs "Will put a smile on their faces during this time of uncertainty. Connection is important, now more than ever."

 

 

