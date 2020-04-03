United Way launches Community Response and Recovery Fund

MOUNT VERNON — United Way of Knox County Ohio Inc. announced that it will establish a local Community Response and Recovery Fund.

“After many emails, phone calls and text messages, we were overwhelmed with the response from community members that want to help others in Knox County,” said United Way Executive Director Kelly Brenneman. “We must come together to LIVE UNITED, though that means coming together virtually for the time being. After careful consideration and collaboration with community partners, United Way of Knox County Ohio, Inc. has developed a platform to make pandemic response and recovery donations possible.”

Funds raised will go toward COVID-19 community response and recovery projects. Those who contribute to the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund will be supporting projects to help our community members maintain access to food, medical supplies and stable housing. United Way will make those funds available to United Way Partners, Food For the Hungry, and other groups that require medical supplies. This generosity will provide essential community services to alleviate the community impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donors can visit the website uwayknox.org/respond to place an online donation using their credit card information. If individuals or organizations are interested in contributing to the fund, but unable to do so electronically, they may also mail their contribution to the United Way office at 305 E. High Street in Mount Vernon or contact Kelly@uwayknox.org.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews