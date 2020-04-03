MOUNT VERNON — Attorney Richard B. “Dick” Murray, 83, of Mount Vernon, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Knox Community Hospital. He was born May 19, 1936, in Coshocton, the son of Ross and Lynna (Murray) Murray.

Dick graduated as Senior Class President from Coshocton High School in 1954 and would earn his undergraduate in history from The Ohio State University. On Sept. 8, 1961, he would marry the love of his life, Susan Wallace. Dick was first employed by Edmont Wilson in Coshocton where he worked for 17 years before moving to Mount Vernon to serve as plant manager. While working his full-time day job and raising his family, Dick spent his evenings attending Capital Law School, earning his law degree at the age of 40. He then co-founded Murray & Rauzi Law Firm in Mount Vernon, later to be joined by Korey Kidwell, where he served the public until his retirement in 2014 after 37 years of service.

Dick served as a past president for the Rotary Club, Knox County Bar Association, Homestead Club, Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Knox County. He also served as the local attorney for Kenyon College, the Village of Danville and was a long-time member of the Mount Vernon and Knox County Library Board.

In his free time Dick enjoyed listening to music, especially jazz and Dixieland jazz, reading and photography. He played the drums and was a member of the Moonlighters jazz group for many years. He also enjoyed serving as a curator for the Urton Clock House Museum at Ariel Foundation park.

Most of all, Dick enjoyed his companionship with family, friends and colleagues over a good lunch or supper, where many would refer to him as “Smoke,” his high school nickname. He was a faithful member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, where he enjoyed the discussions and meals with fellow church members.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Susan (Wallace) Murray; and two children, Robyn Murray and Ross Murray.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will observe a private service at a later date. The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Attorney Richard B. “Dick” Murray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.