November 12, 1927 – April 1, 2020

UTICA — Mrs. Pauline Schilling passed away peacefully in her sleep in the wee hours of April 1, 2020, after spending 92 years on this earth radiating light and positivity. Pauline was born in Rutherglen, a small town just south of Glasgow. She was the third and final daughter of William and Agnes Cahill, nee Russell, and the youngest sister to Agnes (Margie) and Kathleen (Kay). After braving the worst of The Great Depression in Scotland, the family moved to London in hopes of a more prosperous future. It was there in 1947, just after World War II, that Pauline became smitten with a handsome young American sailor named Charles Randolph Schilling. After a few brief encounters in the broken yet bustling post-war London, Charlie sailed back to the states, telling Pauline he hoped to see her again.

Pauline’s emigration to North America began in the fall of 1949, and ended on her twenty-second birthday upon landing in Montreal, Canada. While visiting her sister in Boston just six weeks later at Christmastime, there was a knock at the door. It was none other than the handsome American sailor. It would be just two more visits like this — one at Easter and one midsummer — before the two were married. Shortly after their union, the young couple chose Utica as home. At first a tiny Main Street apartment, then a small house on Pickle Hill, and then finally a larger home on Mill Hill when their family was complete. Together, they raised three children; Margaret Grove, Randy Schilling, and Elizabeth Wigle.

Pauline loved the life they built in Utica, even though it was so very far from home. She was dedicated to her adopted community, a 50-year member and past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star; Senior Homecoming Queen, and Grand Marshall of the Utica Ice Cream Parade. Pauline also had a career at Scharff’s Department Store.

As life progressed, Pauline and Charlie became equally devoted grandparents to Amber Vanwy, Miranda Stalling, Mandy Gayheart, and Andrew Gayheart. Their home was a revolving door for cheerleaders, wrestlers and young thespians; a good hot cup of tea was offered to every guest. If you yourself have ever donned the red and gray or graced the stages of UHS, you’ve surely heard her cheers, as she was an avid supporter of all things Redskins. Who couldn’t hear the big Scottish voice coming from the tiny lady in the front row?

Pauline never met a stranger. Her family would joke that it took her twice as long to complete a simple errand, simply because she would stop and greet every person she met. Her smile and cheery greeting of “Why hello lovey, so good to see you!” is firmly etched into the memories of generations of Uticans.

Pauline is survived by her daughters and their children, Margaret (Margo) and Richard D. Grove of Spartanburg, SC, and Amber Vanwy and John Gornall, of Fort Worth, TX, and Miranda Stalling and Michael Hucul, of Houston, TX, Elizabeth (Liz) and Pat Wigle of Utica, Amanda (Mandy) Gayheart and Jerimy Reed of Pataskala, and Andrew and Felicia Gayheart, also of Utica. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Linda Wolfe, of Mount Vernon; and nieces and nephews, the Arsenaults of Boston, MA, and the Klimarchuks of North Carolina.

She is preceded in death not only by her parents and sisters, but also by her husband of 49 years, Charles Schilling, and devoted son, Randy Schilling. A private service will be held for family at South Lawn Cemetery in Utica April 6, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Utica LEADS Food Pantry at 308 W Main Street, Utica, OH, 43080, or online at https://foodpantrynetwork.net/food-pantries/licking-county-area/utica-leads/.

