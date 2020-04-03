MOUNT VERNON — Michael W. Wooden, 67, of Mount Vernon passed away Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born Aug. 20, 1952 in Longmont, Colorado to the late Wayne and Edna (Atkinson) Wooden.

Mike honorably served his country during the Vietnam War in the Army. He retired from Federal Heath, where he was a brake press operator. He enjoyed watching old westerns, flying his drone, tinkering with electronics and most of all he loved playing games with his family.

Mike is survived by his wife, Christine (Hunter) Wooden; daughter, Kristy Wooden of Mount Vernon; son, Shawn (Abby Leach) Wooden of Mount Vernon; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Linda (Jim) Worthington, Tonia Wooden and Melody Burdick all of Colorado; brothers, Timothy (Rita) Wooden of Georgia, Shane (Tracey) Wooden, Duane (Brenda) Burdick and Robert Schlepp all of Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Meadows.

With the current health situation, the family will have a private graveside service in Mound View Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

To share a memory or send the family an expression of sympathy visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

