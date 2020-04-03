Coronavirus | Photography

Mangia Bene!

10:52 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News A driver reaches out to Gretchen Kelley, right, as the free spaghetti dinners went quick Thursday at Amato’s Woodfire Pizza, 668 Sandusky Street. Five hundred containers of spaghetti were prepared by Sean Mosier, Stan Fry and Erica Grigsby. They prepared 50 pounds of noodles, used 120 pounds of tomatoes and an incalculable amount of garlic for the sauce. Gretchen and Thomas Kelley volunteered to help pass out containers as the staff worked to prepare the meals.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

