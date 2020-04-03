Local companies step up in the fight against coronavirus

MOUNT VERNON — Local companies are banding together to help fight a shortage of personal protective equipment amid the COVID-19 crisis that has begun to impact the Knox County community.

“Eagle Engineered Solutions is working with Replex Plastics and Coyne Graphic Finishing to create masks for medical use in the community of Knox County,” said Mount Vernon Mayor Matt Starr. “This is a really good example of a team-up within the community that will benefit not only the hospital, but other organizations within Knox County who could use more personal protective equipment such as the facemasks that are being made through the collaboration of these three businesses.”

One of the companies, Eagle Engineered Solutions, is aiding the creation of the personal protective equipment by using their 3D printing technology to help make an essential part of the face masks that are to be distributed to the local hospital and other local healthcare and emergency response agencies.

“We are essentially 3D printing the headband for the mask at Eagle Engineered Solutions,” said Bill Buckley, the co-founder and vice president of the company. “We were approached by Knox Community Hospital to help come up with a solution to a very likely PPE shortage that will occur if the COVID-19 virus overwhelms our local hospital and other healthcare and emergency response providers within the community.”

This collaboration among local businesses who are re-purposing their typical business operations will help benefit the health care workers of the community.

“The collaboration with the other companies includes Coyne Graphic Finishing performing the actual cutting of the plastic with a die cutter machine, Replex Plastics acquiring the much-needed polycarbonate plastic material necessary to make the face protector part of the mask, and Eagle Engineered Solutions’ 3D printing the headband that goes on the mask,” said Buckley. “The facemasks will be shipped in packages that will feature 10 additional face shields that are meant to be a replacement just in case the initial shield gets broken or is compromised for any reason.”

The collaborating businesses are also seeking to go beyond the Knox County borders. They also seek to eventually provide people in other counties and perhaps even in other states the PPE that they need in order to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in other impacted communities.

“Our companies are working very hard for local hospital workers, healthcare workers, and emergency response personnel who might need the personal protective equipment that we are making,” Buckley said. “In addition to garnering interest from agencies in Knox County, we have also been receiving inquiries from agencies in Columbus. We might have the capacity to be able to make 1,800 headbands per day. We want to make our mission to help out with the COVID-19 crisis in any way that we can by perhaps going beyond Mount Vernon and helping other counties and people in different parts of the country.”

