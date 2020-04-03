Doctor: Knox Community Hospital preparing for ‘surge’

MOUNT VERNON — While Knox Public Health Commissioner Julie Miller announced the county’s sixth confirmed COVID-19 test involving a county resident during her Facebook Live update Thursday, a Knox Community Hospital physician joined her to talk about the hospital’s preparations for the expected “surge” in expected positive cases.

Miller said a sixth case is a 42-year-old man who was tested by an independent medical lab facility “not typically used by the (local) hospitals.” No further information was released because the county has 18 pending specimen collection kits, with possible additional positive cases to announce by the end of the day. To date, Knox County health providers sent out approximately 40 specimen collections sent for testing.

While Knox County’s first four positive-testing coronavirus patients have all recovered, the fifth COVID-19 patient — 90-year-old David H. Waddell — died Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Riverview, Florida. He had resided in Florida since November. KPH was notified of his case Tuesday.

The first U.S. death related to coronavirus, near Seattle, was not reported until Feb. 28. Miller has fielded questions through social media as to why Waddell’s death should count as Knox County’s first COVID-19 related death, since he has lived in another state for several months. She said Knox County residents often travel to spend the winter where they choose, offering that the decedent should be shown more compassion and “kindness in your hearts.” She expressed her condolences to the Waddell family.

As for the process of recording deaths, “every communicable disease (death) is recorded by your county of residence,” she emphasized, adding that is the case nationally and not just in Ohio. One reason this is done that way is to conduct proper contact tracing, during which local individuals who had contact with the patient are contacted to see who may have been involved in spreading the illness — as well as asking them when their last dates of contact were to establish quarantine procedures.

Joining Miller on Thursday was Thomas McKinley, MD, who said preparations at Knox Community Hospital are focused on repurposing areas that can serve as Intensive Care-related spaces for patients. Speaking of the novel coronavirus, “No one has any previous immunity to this (illness), so we all are at risk,” said Miller, part of the KCH Incident Command group. “How is this different from the flu? It has a much higher mortality rate and severity of illness.”

While four in five patients appear able to fight off COVID-19 with their natural immune systems, “What we are concerned about is that fifth person … it’s trying to keep that last 20 percent (of the population) healthy,” he offered. McKinley added that COVID-19 can progress rapidly, compromising breathing that in turn, due to depleted oxygen, can cause ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) and vital organ failure.

Ohio in large part has been “relatively” spared from the pandemic because of the decisive actions of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and state health Director Amy Acton, McKinley offered. Their orders involve distancing people from one another during a time that staying at home saves lives substantially, he emphasized.

However, McKinley said, “We do anticipate a surge coming here to Ohio. We aren’t going to stay away from it forever. We know that it is out in the community.”

To prepare, KCH has set up an Incident Command system over the past three weeks, which involves adjusting triage procedures — assigning areas of care based on urgent needs. All non-essential procedures and doctor’s visits have been postponed. This helps keep people away from the hospital where individuals, including ones who could be sick and not know it, could try to congregate. To compensate, the hospital is emphasizing “telehealth” with virtual and phone appointments.

An urgent care triage has been set up in a conference room “so that nobody just walks in.” Their medical issues and symptoms are addressed right away, and if those include respiratory symptoms, they are taken away from other patients. The Emergency Department also has a trailer outside, which replaced two temporary tents put into use for patient screenings.

Acton assessed Knox County as needing as many as 150 more hospital beds than it currently has, which is 90. The hospital is working diligently to get more beds, and has had discussions with local colleges about dormitory beds. There has also been discussion of setting up wards in conference rooms.

Many concerned community members inquired about ventilators, McKinley said. The hospital has 36 ventilators, along with 12 Intensive Care Unit rooms. So other spaces are being adapted for ICU, with nurses and other staff being trained for being able to care for critical care patients. KPH is asking those with spare CPAP machines to donate them for community use.

“Lots of people are asking us why we are slowing everything down for so few cases,” McKinley said. “We know there are cases. We know that more are coming. Please stay home. Please take care of each other. The main thing to say is, healthcare workers are worried and concerned, and we don’t take things lightly. If you’re seeing (social media) posts about doctors giving their wills — we’re worried. Take our concerns seriously and protect yourself.”

Miller said it is better to be well prepared and not see a surge happen, than to be ill-prepared and be over-run with coronavirus patients needing urgent care and isolation.

“If we would be wrong (about a surge in coming weeks) that would be a good thing,” she offered.

