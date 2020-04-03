Danville village council ready for online meeting

DANVILLE — Danville village council’s video conference test meeting sailed smoothly Thursday as participating members were able to connect to the online video conference service Zoom without significant issue.

The official council meeting on Monday will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Those who wish to participate in the meeting can call 740-599-6888 to request access. Access to the online meeting will require a computer or smartphone with a stable internet connection.

The virtual meeting will also be recorded and made available to the public on the village’s website, according to Mayor Joe Mazzari.

In the Thursday test run that was not recorded, Mazzari explained to the council how these virtual meetings will proceed.

“I would like to stand (for the pledge) and take care of as much as regular business as we can,” Mazzari said.

Meeting minutes and other documents will be printed and available for pickup at the clerk’s office ahead of time. Village Clerk Laurine Vess will also email a digital copy of the documents to all councilmembers.

Councilmember Darin Durbin, who uses Zoom regularly at work, also demonstrated how to screen-share on the app. This function will allow members to show each other email, document or other presentation on their computer screen if needed.

The roll call and voting will be done individually and verbally to avoid confusion. Each councilmember shall state their attendance and vote when the clerk calls their name.

For authorization to pay the bills, which requires three signatures, councilmembers were asked to come in and sign the document on Friday and Monday before the meeting.

Mazzari and Vess asked the councilmembers to call ahead of time to make sure someone is in the office. This is also to avoid having more than one councilmember in the building at a time in order to maintain proper social distance.

There will be no executive session; Mazzari expressed that he was not comfortable doing executive session via video conference.

Since more people now rely on online conference meetings to work from home during the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been an increase in online “hijacking” incidents nationwide. In these incidents, unidentified individuals intrude and disrupt online conferences with disturbing language or behavior, reported FBI Boston field office March 30.

Mazzari said he would like to keep the virtual meeting as focused as possible to avoid random people on the internet from potentially intruding and disturbing the meeting.

A link to the video conference will be posted on the village’s website for public access but it will not be available until Monday afternoon. Mazzari noted that he as the conference host also has the ability to add/remove users as well as starting/ending a session.

“I’m not trying to delay or impede the public from being a part of this meeting but I’m trying to make sure it’s local interest only,” Mazzari said.

Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @