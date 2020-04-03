County approves emergency leave

MOUNT VERNON — A coronavirus-related Temporary Emergency Paid Sick Leave policy for Knox County employees was approved Thursday by county commissioners. They met in the large conference room known as “the chapel” in order to practice social distancing while the county Service Center remains closed to the general public.

The emergency sick leave policy covers full-time and part-time employees when unable to work for specific reasons related to the coronavirus. As one example of what the policy covers, full-time county workers are entitled to two weeks of emergency leave at full pay if:

•The employee is subject to a federal, state or local quarantine, or isolation order related to COVID-19;

•The employee has been advised by a health-care professional to self-quarantine because of COVID-19;

•The employee is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and is seeking a medical diagnosis.

Part-time employees are entitled to the equivalent of the hours they work on average in a two-week period and would not be deducted from an employee’s sick leave balance.

Full-time employees are entitled to two-thirds of their regular pay rate for two weeks if any of the following apply:

•The employee has a bona fide need to take care of an individual who has been ordered or advised to quarantine or isolate;

•The employee cares for a child under 18 years old due to the unavailability of school or childcare for COVID-19 reasons;

•For similar reasons as determined by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Part-time employees would also be entitled to their equivalent hours worked over a two-week period.

Excluded from emergency sick leave policy eligibility are healthcare providers or emergency responders, pursuant to a new federal policy called the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). The policy is in effect from April 1 through Dec. 31.

Commissioners also approved a Knox County Temporary Expanded Family Medical Leave Act Policy under the FFCRA. Under the FFCRA, “eligible employees may request up to 12 weeks of emergency family and/or medical leave for qualifying reasons related to COVID-19 with job protection and no loss of accumulated service” provided the employee meets certain conditions. The policy is in effect through Dec. 31.

To be eligible, employees:

•Must have worked for the county for at least 30 days;

•Otherwise be entitled to the Family Medical Leave Act during the 12-month period defined by the agency’s FMLA policy;

•Spouses both employed by the county are jointly entitled to 12 weeks of total medical leave for childcare purposes, and they may not take family medical leave at the same time.

Any employee who is a healthcare provider or an emergency responder is excluded from policy eligibility.

In other action Thursday, commissioners approved a Notice to Proceed with the Crawford Company Inc., for the Magers Road bridge replacement project in Howard Township. The bridge has not been in use since Nov. 16, 2016, due to deterioration that occurred faster than the county anticipated, Deputy Engineer Clint Cochran said. Nearly all of the bridge replacement costs of $314,720 are being paid through a combination of federal and state Department of Transportation funds, with the county providing a 5 percent match. The bridge replacement, using preset boxed concrete beams, is scheduled for completion within 150 days.

