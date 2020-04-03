MOUNT VERNON — Carolyn Lillian Miller, 79, of Mount Vernon, passed away April 1, 2020.

She was born Oct. 6, 1940, in Sunbury, PA, to Edward J. McCormick and Lillian C. (Deppen) McCormick.

Carolyn was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved children, animals and fun. She worked as an administrative assistant for the rectory at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in the 1980s. She went on to become a medical transcriptionist for Knox Community Hospital until her retirement in the late 2000s. She was active in the St. Vincent de Paul Community, singing in the choir and in various other roles as a layperson in service of the church. She was an active member of the Red Hats Society, and she enjoyed playing cards and shopping with her many friends. She was always quick witted, playful and she loved a little bit of mischief. Carolyn committed the last decades of her life to helping care for her beloved grandchildren. She loved her home, her community, her family, and her cats, Lily, Willy, Cali and Tom Bruiser.

She is survived by her sister, Joanne Blaber; one daughter, Glenda (Jeffrey) Stump of Fredericktown; two sons, Jeffrey (Ann) Miller of Fredericktown and Thomas (Amy) Miller of Santa Fe, NM; grandchildren, Tammie (Todd) Stephens, Bethany Stump-Spence, Timothy (Breah) Stump, Coleman Miller, Zoey Miller, Greely Miller, Blaise Miller, Connor Fisher and Wyatt Fisher; great-grandchildren: Brooklyn Spence, MJ Reed, Carver Stephens, Rylie Stephens and Bralynn Stephens; and nieces and nephews, Patrick McCormick, Erin Luciano and Michelle Beiger-DePrima.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eileen (Peter) Beiger; grandson, Matthew Stump; and nephew Michael McCormick.

A Mass will take place at St. Vincent De Paul at a future date to be determined, followed by a burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Carolyn’s name to the American Brain Tumor Association or Knox County Humane Society.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the funeral arrangements for the Miller family. www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com