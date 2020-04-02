MOUNT VERNON — Virginia Clara Pruett, 87, of Mount Vernon, passed away March 31, 2020, at Country Court Nursing Home.

She was born July 30, 1932 in Tazewell County, Virginia, to Edward and Pollie (Baldwin) Pruett.

Clara was a member of the Sparta Advent Church, worked at the Round Hill Dairy and had retired from Sprint.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

Clara was preceded in death by her brothers, Ray, Fred, Ed, Frank and Roley Pruett; sisters, Ruth Hall, Dolores Pruett, Mary Pickens, Fae Whitt, Fern Barrett and Vie Graham.

Private Graveside services will take place in Bloomfield Cemetery near Sparta.

The Lasater Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Pruett family. www.lasaterfuneralhomes.com