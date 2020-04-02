Timelines extended for Jr. Fair projects

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Fair Board met Wednesday night utilizing an online video conference app, Zoom, to discuss ongoing changes for junior fair members due to the current stay-at-home order.

Andrea Rees, Extension Educator at the Ohio State University Extension office in Knox County and Samantha Beheler, Knox County Junior Fair Coordinator, updated the board about the changing schedules for certain events for junior fair members. These include events such as weigh-in and tagging dates, quality assurance meetings, final check-in and dates for possession. These dates were pushed back due to the closure of the OSU Extension office and the inability to meet in person.

“We’re running the same,” Dustin Beheler, board president, said after the meeting about how the senior board is continuing with planning for the fair. “The biggest thing changing are dates for junior fair members to give them the chance to finish their projects.”

He said they are doing what they can to cater to the junior fair members so they can complete their 4-H projects. Rees said she is working on doing meetings with youth exhibitors for their quality assurance program — which teaches the members how to use the best practices that support the production of quality and safe animal products for consumers.

“There are several things that are in the works to hopefully accommodate this,” Rees said.

She said there are several ways for the members to complete their quality assurance program. They can complete it online at a cost but more than likely Rees will set up Zoom meetings with them and have them complete the program that way. She also said that she is looking for options to offer face-to-face classes in June, if possible, since the Ohio Department of Agriculture did waive the deadline of 45 days before exhibition for completing the program.

“What we did was we had made some adjustments to the schedule for the junior fair side of things,” Samantha Beheler said.

She explained that the checklist was originally completed and voted on by the senior board in December. The date for enrollment for 4-H online has been extended to April 27 at midnight. All animals who had a possession date of May 1 got pushed back to June 1. The weigh-in tagging dates originally planned for in May — the dairy market feeders, market lambs and market goats — will now have a date of June 6 along with the beef feeders.

The entries to the fair may be completed between June 1 to June 27 with the final checks being June 29. Beheler also stated that she will be putting out a letter for members and their parents with some frequently asked questions. The checklist Samantha Beheler went over was also posted to the fair board’s Facebook page.

Dustin Beheler said he believes that with the Knox County Fair being a later fair and with the way the governor has been talking, they have a better chance of continuing running on schedule. But he did mention during the meeting that if for some reason the fair does get canceled there will virtually be no cost since most things roll over into the next year. The only things they might have to do, he said, would be refunds on camping.