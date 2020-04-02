Obituary

Richard B. ‘Dick’ Murray

MOUNT VERNON — Richard B. “Dick” Murray, 83, of Mount Vernon, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Knox Community Hospital with his loving family at his side.

The Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Richard B. “Dick” Murray.

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 