New safeguards showing up

10:21 am
Mount Vernon News

 

Joshua Morrison/News New Plexiglas partitions were installed at the checkout lanes of Baker’s IGA, 524 South Main Street. The protective barriers along with floor decals are showing up at grocery stores and gas stations to promote physical distancing.
Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

