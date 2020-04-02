Knox County man dies from virus while in Florida

MOUNT VERNON — A 90-year-old Knox County man identified as a COVID-19 positive case has died.

David H. Waddell, of Mount Vernon, passed away Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Riverview, Florida. Knox Public Health Spokesperson Pam Palm confirmed today that Waddell was the patient identified in a Wednesday press conference with KPH Health Commissioner Julie Miller. Waddell is being counted as Knox County’s fifth positive COVID-19 case. KPH has not officially been notified of Waddell’s death as of this morning, Palm said.

Waddell had been residing in Florida since November.

Miller announced the case during her daily press conference, only identifying Waddell by age. The News did not obtain Waddell’s name through KPH.

The Florida Department of Health notified KPH of the positive case Tuesday night, said Lisa Dudgeon, the county’s communicable disease nurse.

The other previously reported cases of COVID-19 in Knox County have all recovered.

During her Facebook Live health update Wednesday, Miller advised all people who have traveled out-of-state to New York state or Florida to enter self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Knox County.

A two-week self-quarantine, regardless of whether one has symptoms or not, is the best way to take precautions, Miller said. KPH announced Tuesday that the county’s first four residents to test positive for the coronavirus have all been released and are doing well.

KPH is also requesting donations from Knox County residents who may have Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines they no longer use. Miller said CPAP users may have spare machines stowed away somewhere if they switched to a newer machine. So now is an ideal time to make a donation, she emphasized, as it could become a potential life-saving device. They are being accepted at local fire/EMS stations.

Miller noted that Gov. Mike DeWine requested for CPAP machines to meet what may become a surge in cases statewide requiring machines that help keep breathing passageways functional.

“As we work to prepare Knox County for the peak of COVID-19, research has found that CPAP machines may be able to help us during that time,” the KPH statement reads. “If you have a CPAP machine to spare, please take it to your local fire department or EMS station. They are also available to come to your residence and pick it up if you give them a call.” The statement adds that donations can also be made to KPH.

Although Knox County medical professionals currently send specimen test kits to the Ohio Department of Health for COVID-19 testing — or to private labs, where the turn-around time for results can be more than a week — there is a possibility that coronavirus testing could occur at Knox Community Hospital (KCH). The hospital is currently the site where most specimen collection kits are collected and sent to ODH and elsewhere for virus testing.

“We have been hard at work trying to establish an approved method for (COVID-19) testing at KCH,” KCH Spokesperson Jeff Scott said Wednesday through an email. “One of the new testing options that was just approved by the FDA is compatible with equipment we currently have. However, the manufacturers are just now starting to ramp up production of the kits that will be required to run those particular tests, and we expect it will be several weeks before we are able to obtain them, due to production timelines and what we expect will be a phased roll-out based on priority need.”

Knox Public Health Press Release

Knox Public Health has confirmed that a 90-yr. old Knox County man currently in Florida has died of COVID-19. David H. Waddell, was reported as the county’s fifth positive case on Wednesday.

"We are saddened to learn about the death of a Knox County resident due to COVID-19," said Health Commissioner Julie Miller. "Even though it took place in another state, Knox County was his home and he has family and friends who live here."

A Mount Vernon resident, Waddell had been in Florida since November. “His death emphasizes the reality of how dangerous COVID-19 is for our elderly population,” said Miller. “That’s why it is more important than ever that every resident take appropriate measures to prevent and contain the spread of the virus.”

