Coronavirus

Knox County man dies from COVID-19 in Florida

8:27 am
Mount Vernon News

 

MOUNT VERNON — A 90-year-old Knox County man identified as a COVID-19 positive case has died.

CORONAVIRUS LINKS

Local COVID-19 Call Center

Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

740-399-8014

David H. Waddell, of Mount Vernon, passed away yesterday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Riverview, Florida. Knox Public Health Spokesperson Pam Palm confirmed Thursday that Waddell was the patient identified in a Wednesday press conference with KPH Health Commissioner Julie Miller. Waddell is being counted as Knox County’s fifth positive COVID-19 case. KPH has not officially been notified of Waddell’s death as of Thursday morning, Palm said.

Waddell had been residing in Florida since November.

 

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews

 

 

Previous Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 