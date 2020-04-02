Knox County man dies from COVID-19 in Florida

MOUNT VERNON — A 90-year-old Knox County man identified as a COVID-19 positive case has died.

David H. Waddell, of Mount Vernon, passed away yesterday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Riverview, Florida. Knox Public Health Spokesperson Pam Palm confirmed Thursday that Waddell was the patient identified in a Wednesday press conference with KPH Health Commissioner Julie Miller. Waddell is being counted as Knox County’s fifth positive COVID-19 case. KPH has not officially been notified of Waddell’s death as of Thursday morning, Palm said.

Waddell had been residing in Florida since November.

