Starting Point to host virtual fundraising banquet

MOUNT VERNON — Much like the rest of the country, Starting Point has altered plans due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19. In addition to temporarily seeing clients by virtual appointment and making material assistance deliveries, the 501(c)(3) organization has announced plans to convert their traditional fundraising banquet into a virtual streaming event set to launch on April 16.

Typically supported by dozens of local event sponsors, this traditional two-night banquet serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, involving hundreds of local individuals, business owners and church members to raise nearly half of Starting Point’s annual budget.

The Starting Point Virtual Fundraising Banquet presentation will be uniquely designed to stream from the comfort of the participant’s own homes. In addition to the premiere of a video, keynote speaker and local MVNU professor Carla Swallow will share her own story of life-changing hope and redemption. The income raised from this event directly benefits Starting Point’s mission to serve Knox County families.

For more information or to make a donation, visit Knoxstartingpoint.com/virtualbanquet.

