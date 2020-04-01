Services making adjustments for treatment programs

MOUNT VERNON — As local courts and the jail adopt temporary policies in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, probation officers and service providers have also made adjustments to address issues related to drug and alcohol treatments, employment and housing difficulties during the crisis.

Riverside Recovery Services, a local drug and alcohol treatment program, has suspended all of its group meetings. External groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings have also been suspended.

In the meantime, the organization utilizes telehealth technology to stay in touch with its 125 out-patients.

Riverside’s 36 in-patients are required to stay at the recovery houses. Passes to leave the facility are suspended in pursuant with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services’ recommendations.

Riverside Recovery Services Executive Director Amy Smart said it has been an adjustment for everyone, noting that the need for services from their clients has actually increased under the pandemic.

Smart expressed that she was really glad for the Ohio Department of Health’s expansion of telehealth options which allows the counselors to at least remotely meet with their clients while in-person meetings are restricted.

While Riverside strives to utilize platforms such as Zoom, FaceTime and Skype to video conference with their clients, Intake and Referral Manager Kris Kidwell said that many of their clients do not have easy access to a computer.

For those clients, speaking to counselors and advocates on the phone may be the next best thing.

“They (the clients) need that support,” Smart said. “If you think about it, drug addiction is also a pandemic of its own.”

Smart pointed out that while everything has slowed down due to the virus, the need for recovery never stops. Some of Riverside’s clients are early in their recovery and cannot afford to manage the addiction alone, which makes staying connected with their counselors especially important.

When it comes to drug and alcohol dependency, Knox County Chief Probation Officer Lisa Lyons said that “the potential to relapse among the probation population is very real” during the crisis.

Lyons said she continues to interact with probationers via email and phone. Officers and treatment providers are working closely together and will coordinate to prevent relapses, according to Lyons.

Sustaining contact is not easy during a global virus outbreak. The suspension of passes to leave the facility limits contact between in-patients and their families.

Smart explained that under normal circumstances, clients are encouraged to get out and rebuild the relationship with their families and reconnect with society soberly, and families are also encouraged to visit their family members in treatment.

Right now, Smart said the restrictions are needed to manage the health risks, especially when some clients are immunocompromised and at higher risk of infection due to past drug abuse.

Riverside encourages more phone calls and video visitations for families to stay connected, Smart said.

Besides the residential patients, Riverside also has a few clients in jail.

Since the state of emergency, access to the Knox County Jail has been restricted. In-person visitations from treatment advocates are limited to 30 minutes and through a glass window, according to Smart and Kidwell.

“It has been an adjustment for all of us,” Smart again emphasized.

Advocates appear to be understanding of the emergency restrictions. Meanwhile, nearly all aspects of the criminal justice system — from law enforcement, prosecutors to courts — have also adopted management strategies to keep the jail population no larger than it has to be.

This includes releasing defendants awaiting trial for low-level offenses, cited Smart. So although jail regulations are stricter under the emergency, there might be fewer incarcerated clients for Riverside to tend to.

Access to treatment and support systems is not the only area affected by the pandemic.

Smart shared that some of their clients who work in industry and food service have been financially impacted by businesses and plants closing.

“A lot of people (coming out of addiction) haven’t saved money,” Smart said, noting that without savings, the loss of income could really impact people’s ability to pay the bills.

Some landlords have suspended rent payments in consideration of their clients’ financial difficulty, Smart said. If a client is on probation, they may have access to financial aid.

“But it doesn’t pay other bills,” Smart noted, suggesting that people face several different struggles amidst the crisis.

Smart expressed her concern over the suspension of employment skills workshops as clients might be less prepared to face the post-pandemic job market.

“They’ll have to find jobs after the pandemic,” Smart noted.

When asked about unemployment and underemployment among the probation population, Lyons said that the office is understanding of the current situation.

“We have temporarily suspended the order to obtain/maintain full-time employment,” Lyons said.

Dan Humphrey at TouchPointe Marriage & Family Services reported that their clients who are working have been able to remain employed so far.

TouchPointe is a faith-based after-treatment facility that assists people in recovery with relationship and employment readiness. Their clients attend classes to become prepared for the workforce through the KnoxWorks program.

TouchPointe volunteers work closely with local businesses and connect clients to potential employers, Humphrey said.

“We also follow up with individuals if there’s an issue after they’re employed,” Humphrey said, noting that many of their clients struggle with budgeting and the nonprofit offers guidance to help clients better manage their finances.

Volunteers also sometimes attend their clients’ court hearings.

“Because of the relationship we’ve built with the men and women in jail, volunteers will sometimes go to court to comment (on clients’ cases),” Humphrey said.

Unlike Riverside Recovery, volunteers at TouchPointe have not been able to visit inmates in jail. Courtroom appearances are also limited to essential personnel only, which does not include advocates.

When asked how he thinks advocates’ presence in court affects the outcome of cases, Humphrey considered it and said: “I don’t think (it has) that much.”

“The judge has to do what he has to do,” Humphrey said. “Regardless of our relationship with the client.”

Smart and Kidwell both echoed the same assessment.

Smart suggested that advocates’ presence in court is mainly to be a “cheerleader” for defendants in recovery.

According to Smart, Riverside continues to submit to the court letters of support and progress reports, which hold more weight in the court’s ruling.

Humphrey said services have slowed down considerably at TouchPointe because of the state of emergency. Nevertheless, TouchPointe recently launched a Skype bible study for women in residential treatment at Riverside.

For now, Humphrey is watching as the situation develops and waiting for the crisis to pass.

“When things settle down, we’ll go back to doing what we do,” Humphrey said.

For those who would like to offer support, Smart invites them to contact her at Riverside Recovery.

“Always call or touch base with folks who might need some help,” Smart said.

Eli Chung: 740-397-5333 or eli@mountvernonnews.com