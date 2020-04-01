Knox County schools continue online learning

MOUNT VERNON — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday the extension of school closure until May 1. This means that students will have another month of at-home school lessons.

Most local superintendents agree that the schools will continue to operate as they have been for the past several weeks. The teachers will continue to provide distance learning to students through online learning for students second grade and above and paper assignments for kindergartners and first graders. Lunch and breakfast meals will continue to be handed out by the school districts at their designated locations.

Bill Seder, superintendent at Mount Vernon City Schools, said DeWine’s announcement was something they saw coming.

“We would love to have (the students) back,” Seder said. “But it was the right decision, the safe thing to do. We’re hopeful come May 1 we’ll have some better news. But for now we will do the best we can.”

He said he wants to reiterate to non-teachers that teachers are working hard in all areas and this is new to all of them. He mentioned that it takes a lot of work to be available to students and everyone would rather be back in the building in school.

Mike Hebenthal, superintendent at Centerburg, said they will continue to do what they have been doing, adding that spring break will continue as planned from April 6-13.

“I think the staff can really use the break and a chance to step back and evaluate what has worked and what needs more attention,” Hebenthal said. “Like everyone else in the country, we will continue to do as we are asked.”

“We certainly miss the kids and our mode of operation,” Jason Snively, superintendent at Danville Local Schools, said about the further closure of the school buildings. “But last week our teachers were working hard to prepare for distance learning to fit students’ needs.”

He added that the district will keep an eye out and see what will happen in the next few weeks but plans to keep on doing what has been planned.

“Closure of school until May 1 is unfortunate, but clearly the right decision,” East Knox Superintendent Steve Larcomb said.

He expressed that they miss having the students on campus and they will continue to provide educational opportunities to the best of everyone’s ability.

With the extended closure, most schools are now looking towards graduation and trying to figure out what they can do depending on the situation. Seder said they are going to have some sort of graduation ceremony.

“We still want to make it a celebration,” Seder said, adding that they are looking at different plans such as the possibility of a virtual graduation.

“Our goal is to do everything we can to have a ceremony at some point,” Snively said about graduation, adding that they might have to have a ceremony in summer.

Larcomb echoed Snively saying that it was becoming more apparent that such ceremonies like graduation may have to wait until later in June or July. He said that it will be the district’s intention to “honor student achievements and celebrate their successes when we are able to do so.”

“I think we would be able to have graduation until the middle of August,” Hebenthal said. “At that point, this year’s seniors will have started college or other post-high school plans. … I feel bad for this year’s seniors. They certainly will be unique for many years to come.”

Nate Huffman, superintendent at Highland, said he wasn’t surprised the extension happened given what medical professionals have been saying. He’s hopeful that they might return after the May 1 deadline but said they will just have to wait and see. He added that the district is working on moving different senior activities, like prom and graduation, to later dates in the summer but they face a lot of unknowns about when they can get back together.

“Everything is still on the table,” he said. “It’s important to recognize the seniors. Their senior experience is being stripped from them so we will do something special for them.”

The schools also received a bit of a break late last week when the Ohio Legislature passed House Bill 197 that included multiple provisions for K-12 school. The bill eliminates state and federal testing, the issuance of state report cards, allows schools to grant diplomas to students who were on track to graduate and allows schools to use distance learning to complete any hours necessary to meet the minimum instructional hour requirements.

“We still have to hold them accountable and make sure they still stay engage,” Seder said about the students, especially the seniors who may not go back to school this spring.

“We still have high expectations and we will still hold students accountable,” Snively said about the state’s decision to put the schools in charge of determining if the seniors could graduate. But he said the elimination of state testing takes some undue stress off of students and teachers alike.

“I think the legislature made some good decisions that made sense based on what we are facing,” Hebenthal said. “I am very happy they gave back the decision to the local school to decide if a student has met graduation requirements, should be promoted to fourth grade and to eliminate testing this year.”

All those things, he added, would have been incredibly problematic based on the current situation.

