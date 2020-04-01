Knox County resident in Florida confirmed with COVID-19

Knox Public Health has confirmed a Knox County resident currently in Florida has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The 90-yr. old man has been staying in Florida since November. He is currently hospitalized in Florida.

Lisa Dudgeon, communicable disease nurse for Knox Public Health, said the Ohio Department of Health was notified of the positive case by the Florida Department of Health late Tuesday night. Since the man’s permanent residence in Knox County, Dudgeon said he will be included in the positive case count for Knox County which now has five positive cases.

Mount Vernon News: 740-397-5333 or news@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mountvernonnews