Four county coronavirus patients recover

MOUNT VERNON — The four individuals who have been the only COVID-19 positive cases in Knox County so far have recovered and are doing well, county Health Commissioner Julie Miller said Tuesday during her daily health update on Facebook Live.

Three of the patients are back at home, and one is back at work, she said, adding, “None of them are carrying a fever, and their symptoms continue to diminish and get better.” Three of the four had their specimens collected for testing outside Knox County, and then sent to the Ohio Health Department (ODH) or private labs for COVID-19 testing.

The county’s first case was a 28-year-old woman reported March 20 to Knox Public Health (KPH) by Franklin County. The woman works in Franklin County and specimens were taken at a drive-through clinic there. She was not hospitalized and was instructed to self-quarantine.

The second case, reported the evening of March 23 by ODH to KPH, involved a 71-year-old man whose symptoms were severe enough to be treated at Knox Community Hospital (KCH). He had taken himself to a KCH facility for testing.

The first two cases were considered examples of “community spread.”

The third case involved a 38-year-old man who works in Franklin County and was tested in Licking County, with his test specimen going to a private lab. He was reported to KPH on March 29 and had been in self-quarantine for 10 days. He has since returned to work. Under new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that were applied during his quarantine, individuals who test positive can now be released seven days from when symptoms first appear. However, they must remain fever-free for 72 hours without any fever-reducing medication before release.

Knox County’s fourth case involved a 72-year-old woman tested March 17 at The Ohio State University Hospital. Her test specimen was sent to LabCorp, a private lab, and she had been isolated at KCH. She was released from treatment Monday, according to KPH, the same day Knox health officials were notified about the positive test. That happened because of a delayed test result, which can take more than a week to be returned from a private lab.

An East Knox teacher who had tested positive for COVID-19, a resident of Coshocton County, is also doing better and has been released, Miller confirmed Tuesday. The high school teacher had been in contact with 25 students and staff members who were placed in quarantine from March 11-25. They were later cleared.

