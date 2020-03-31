SIDNEY — Shirley A. Frye, 80, of Sidney, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her residence.

She was born Jan. 12, 1940, in Barnesville, Ohio to the late Lewis McMillan and Opal (Hildenbrand) McMillan. She married Stanley Frye Sept. 23, 1961 and he survives.

Shirley is also survived by her children, Scott Frye of Corning, NY, Steven Frye of Columbus, Susan (Daren) Kleiber of Suffolk, VA, Stephanie (Mark) Dorgan of Burlington, VT, and Shane Frye of Columbus; grandson, Keller Dorgan and sister-in-law, Janee McMillan of Lexington.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert McMillan; and a sister, Lois McMillan.

Shirley was a member of the Sidney First Baptist Church, and was a 1958 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, later attending Bowling Green University. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Wednesday Book Club. She taught Sunday school and was very active in local youth clubs. She enjoyed sewing, music and camping, traveling most of the eastern United States and Canada.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 309 E. North St., Sidney, Ohio 45365 and/or Wilson Hospice, 915 Michigan St., Sidney, Ohio 45365, in Shirley’s memory.

On line memories may be expressed to the family at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.