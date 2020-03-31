Coronavirus

School closures extended

10:44 am
Mount Vernon News

 

The sign at Fredericktown Junior and Senior High School points towards the district website for information. On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine extended the time that Ohio Schools will be closed to May 1.

Joshua Morrison/Mount Vernon News

The sign at Fredericktown Junior and Senior High School points towards the district website for information. On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine extended the time that Ohio Schools will be closed to May 1.

 

 

Joshua Morrison: 740-397-5333 or admin@mountvernonnews.com and on Twitter, @mvn_jmorrison

 

 

Previous Story

Next Story

  • Share Story

 

 

 